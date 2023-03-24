Left Menu

DDMA holds mock drill on earthquake readiness in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday organised a mock drill on earthquake readiness across all districts of the national capital, officials said. The mock drill comes days after the national capital and its adjoining areas felt tremors for two consecutive days.

Updated: 24-03-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:08 IST
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday organised a mock drill on earthquake readiness across all districts of the national capital, officials said. According to Fire Services officials, 55 water tenders were dispatched across the city as part of the drill. Among the areas where the drills were held include the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) school in Kapashera, MCD office in Najafgarh, Vegas Mall in Dwarka, Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, residential flats in Dwarka Sector-9, Kendriya Vidyalaya in East of Kailash, Jal Vihar in Lajpat Nagar and V3S Mall in Laxmi Nagar, they said. Police and fire fighting personnel, civil defence volunteers and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials were also seen at the spot. As part of the exercise, they were taking people out of the premises where the drill was conducted. The mock drill comes days after the national capital and its adjoining areas felt tremors for two consecutive days. The DDMA urged residents to not panic as it was just a mock drill to prepare oneself in case of any such emergencies in the future.

