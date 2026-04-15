Controversy Erupts Over Detention of YSRCP Media Secretary

The Andhra Pradesh Police detained YSRCP's media wing general secretary, Srihari Pudi, in connection with a social media post targeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Pudi was transferred to Kuppam, Chittoor district, where the case against him was registered, confirmed an official source.

According to a YSRCP press release, Pudi's detention occurred during his transit from the residence of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Allegations have been made about the unlawful nature of this arrest, with authorities accused of lacking transparency about his location.

The police reportedly seized Pudi's laptop and mobile device, intensifying scrutiny over the procedure's legality. Pudi had previously served as the chief public relations officer for former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, adding another layer to this unfolding political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)