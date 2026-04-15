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Controversy Erupts Over Detention of YSRCP Media Secretary

Srihari Pudi, YSRCP's media secretary, was detained by Andhra Pradesh Police over a social media post against CM N Chandrababu Naidu. YSRCP claims the detention was unlawful. Pudi's laptop and phone were seized, raising transparency concerns. He was formerly a CPRO for ex-CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:12 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Detention of YSRCP Media Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Police detained YSRCP's media wing general secretary, Srihari Pudi, in connection with a social media post targeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Pudi was transferred to Kuppam, Chittoor district, where the case against him was registered, confirmed an official source.

According to a YSRCP press release, Pudi's detention occurred during his transit from the residence of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Allegations have been made about the unlawful nature of this arrest, with authorities accused of lacking transparency about his location.

The police reportedly seized Pudi's laptop and mobile device, intensifying scrutiny over the procedure's legality. Pudi had previously served as the chief public relations officer for former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, adding another layer to this unfolding political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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