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Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath as Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister

Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as Bihar's first BJP chief minister. The oath was administered by Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) alongside JD(U) leaders. The NDA's top leaders attended the event, succeeding Nitish Kumar, who vacated the chief minister's seat for a Rajya Sabha role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:13 IST
Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath as Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, Samrat Choudhary took the oath as the state's chief minister on Wednesday. This is the first time a BJP leader has held this eminent position in Bihar.

The ceremony, held at the Lok Bhawan, saw Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) administering the oath of office and secrecy to Choudhary, along with JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who joined the Council of Ministers.

The event was attended by prominent leaders of the ruling NDA, including Union Ministers J P Nadda and Chirag Paswan, and Nitish Kumar, who recently transitioned to a Rajya Sabha MP. Choudhary's appointment comes after his election as the legislative party leader on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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