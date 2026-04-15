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Samrat Choudhary: First BJP Chief Minister of Bihar Takes Oath Amidst Political Transition

Samrat Choudhary from BJP has been sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister, marking the party's first hold on the post. The oath was administered by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. This leadership change follows Nitish Kumar's resignation, with prominent figures from the NDA including J P Nadda and Chirag Paswan attending the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:05 IST
Samrat Choudhary: First BJP Chief Minister of Bihar Takes Oath Amidst Political Transition
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Samrat Choudhary was inaugurated as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday, making history as the party's first member to assume the role.

The ceremony saw Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) administering the oath to Choudhary.

Attendees included notable NDA figures like J P Nadda, Chirag Paswan, and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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