Samrat Choudhary: First BJP Chief Minister of Bihar Takes Oath Amidst Political Transition

BJP's Samrat Choudhary was inaugurated as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday, making history as the party's first member to assume the role.

The ceremony saw Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) administering the oath to Choudhary.

Attendees included notable NDA figures like J P Nadda, Chirag Paswan, and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)