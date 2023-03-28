Left Menu

Guj: Leopardess dies after exiting house in Navsari; found to be ailing

PTI | Navsari | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:02 IST
A leopardess died after it emerged from a house and entered a nursery in a village in Gujarat's Navsari district, and the forest department has found pneumonia as the cause of death, an official said on Tuesday.

The animal had caused panic among villagers when it entered the bathroom of a house in Fadvel village in Chikhli taluka on Monday, he said.

The three-year-old leopardess stayed in the bathroom for some time and stepped out after locals gathered outside. She then escaped into a nearby nursery, where it was found dead, range forest officer (Chikli), Akash Padshala said.

''The forest department sent the carcass for post-mortem, which revealed that the animal might have died of pneumonia, as there were no injury marks on the body,'' Padshala said.

The leopard had entered the bathroom near the nursery as it was ailing, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

