CNI to take over colonial-era old-age home in Kolkata

The Church of North India (CNI) will take over the operations of the colonial-era Mary Cooper Home, an old-age home in south Kolkata's Khidirpur area, Bishop of Calcutta Rt Revd Paritosh Canning said.

The gothic building on Diamond Harbour Road was given to the diocese in 1929 by the then government to set up an old-age home for Christian women. The diocese handed it to the East India Charity for running the old-age home. ''We did not maintain the Mary Cooper Home since its inception and this may have resulted in a lack of proper upkeep. As we are taking over, we will do our level best to improve the amenities for the inmates,'' Canning said.

Patricia Dattani, the oldest inmate of the home, said she moved there after her doctor husband died. ''I rediscovered the meaning of life after moving here. From Durga Puja and Eid to Christmas, we celebrate all festivals with equal enthusiasm here,'' she said.

The home, which currently has 11 inmates, will raise its capacity to 20 in the future, Canning said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)