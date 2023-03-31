Left Menu

Slowdown of Antarctic overturning, sustaining marine life, expected in the next few decades: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:15 IST
Slowdown of Antarctic overturning, sustaining marine life, expected in the next few decades: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Deep ocean currents forming around Antarctica, that impact climate, sea level and marine ecosystems around the world, are headed for a collapse, according to scientists.

Such a decline would stagnate the bottom of the oceans and affect climate and marine ecosystems for centuries to come, they said.

''Our modelling shows that if global carbon emissions continue at the current rate, then the Antarctic overturning will slow by more than 40 per cent in the next 30 years - and on a trajectory that looks headed towards collapse,'' said Matthew England, University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney, Australia, who coordinated the international study.

The work is published in the journal Nature.

About 250 trillion tonnes of cold, salty, oxygen-rich water sinks near Antarctica each year and drives the deepest flow of the overturning circulation - a network of currents spanning the world's oceans.

The Antarctic overturning carrying heat, carbon, oxygen and nutrients, spread northwards into the deep Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, influencing global climate, sea level and the productivity of marine ecosystems.

''If the oceans had lungs, this would be one of them,'' said England.

The modelling of Antarctic deep water until 2050, produced under the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 'high emissions scenario', captured unprecedented detail of ocean processes, including the impact of predictions for meltwater from ice on circulations.

The study found that melting ice around Antarctica, which is expected to continue accelerating as the planet warms, makes the nearby ocean waters less dense, slowing the Antarctic overturning circulation.

''We are talking about the possible long-term extinction of an iconic water mass,'' said England.

Significant slowdown of the Antarctic overturning is expected over the next few decades, owing to increasing greenhouse gas emissions, even as the overturning has remained largely stable for thousands of years.

''Such profound changes to the ocean's overturning of heat, freshwater, oxygen, carbon and nutrients will have a significant adverse impact on the oceans for centuries to come,'' said England.

With a collapse of this deep ocean current, the oceans below 4000 metres would stagnate, the scientists said.

''This would trap nutrients in the deep ocean, reducing the nutrients available to support marine life near the ocean surface,'' said England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023