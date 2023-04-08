Golf-Masters second round suspended for the day

Second-round action of the Masters was suspended for the day on Friday after a storm moved into the area and sent two towering pine trees crashing to the ground near the par-four 17th tee. The second-round, which was interrupted for 21 minutes at 3:07 p.m. ET (1907 GMT) as a storm cell moved through the area, was suspended again at 4:22 p.m. ET, before officials made the call to resume play on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

