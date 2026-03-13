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Tragedy in Midair: KC-135 Crash Claims Six Lives

A U.S. military KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing all six crew members on board. The incident, part of a broader U.S. operation against Iran, involved another KC-135 aircraft. The crash, not the result of hostile or friendly fire, underscores operational risks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:37 IST
Tragedy in Midair: KC-135 Crash Claims Six Lives

In a tragic incident, a U.S. military KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, as confirmed by the U.S. military on Friday, resulting in the deaths of all six crew members aboard.

The crash occurred on Thursday and involved another KC-135 aircraft, but was not due to hostile or friendly fire according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. The crash highlights the risk associated with air refueling operations in conflict zones.

The KC-135 has been a crucial component of the U.S. military's refueling capabilities since the 1950s, and the incident is part of ongoing U.S. operations against Iran, where tensions continue to mount following several previous assaults on U.S. forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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