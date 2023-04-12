Dehradun-based CSIR-IIP launching One Week One Lab campaign

Dehradun-based Indian Institute of Petroleum, one of the premier research laboratories of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is launching its One Week One Lab (OWOL) campaign from 13 to 19th April. Various interactive events are scheduled during this week-long campaign that commences with the inaugural ceremony and curtain raiser on 13th April in New Delhi.

The campaign prominently marks the celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr B.R Ambedkar's birth anniversary along with the CSIR-IIP's 64th foundation day on 14th April at its campus in Dehradun.

The institute also plans to host the stakeholder's meet the same day to showcase the developmental journey of our technologies from idea nucleation to its implementation in the industry. The event will also focus on understanding new perspectives of the Indian industry and their expectations from CSIR-IIP.

It may be recalled that Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh formally launched the campaign on 6th January, 2023 in New Delhi and said that all 37 CSIR Labs in India will be turned into Global Centres of Research and Innovation in their respective fields of Specialization.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, with the active and constant support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all scientific endeavors since May 2014, India is scaling new heights each day in Science, Technology, Innovation (STI) eco-system.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, each of the 37 CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) Labs spread across the country is dedicated to a different exclusive area of work and the "one week, one lab" campaign will offer an opportunity to each one of them to showcase the work being done by it so that others can avail of it and stakeholders learn about it.

The Dehradun-based Indian Institute of Petroleum event will observe the inauguration of (a) Fuel Testing Laboratory, (b) Upstream Laboratory, and (c) Foundation Stone Laying of D4-Methanol Demonstration Plant. It will reach the young and brighter minds from school on 15th April through the 'Jigyasa' program, where the students will interact with scientists and research scholars from CSIR-IIP.

The event will also observe the Alumni meeting that will provide the platform to discuss challenges and opportunities in the Oil and Gas industry and futuristic research approaches for clean and sustainable energy with the Industry persons trained and associated with CSIR-IIP. CSIR-IIP is adjacent to the Rajaji National Park and surrounded by lush green trees with a vast tea garden. The campus is the residence of more than 100 species of birds and butterflies.

The Nature Walk @ CSIR-IIP is planned for 16th April and will provide an excellent opportunity for the participants to immerse themselves in nature and appreciate its beauty. Subsequently, the water conservation and groundwater replenishment programs will be launched at the CSIR-IIP campus. The Sustainable Aviation in India & Industry Meet is scheduled on 17th April, focusing on the launch of the DILSAAF™ brand of sustainable fuel, followed by deliberations on collaborative developments between CSIR-IIP and various industry partners in overcoming specific technical challenges.

A parallel event Gram Chaupal is scheduled at Bajrikot Village, Champawat, Uttarakhand, to showcase our initiatives and innovations for the rural sector. The event will observe the interaction between village representatives/local bodies and CSIR-IIP scientists and make them aware of programs on energy conservation practices.

The MSME Meet & PAN CSIR–Collaboration is scheduled on 18th April 2023 to showcase our outreach to the esteemed MSME partners and to exhibit our intra-CSIR collaborative research.

The campaign will conclude with a meeting with Uttarakhand state government functionaries, with an elaborated brainstorming on the offerings of CSIR-IIP towards the overall development of Uttarakhand and the valedictory function on 19th April.

(With Inputs from PIB)