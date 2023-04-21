Construction work of Shimla bypass commenced

The construction work of the 17.46 km long Shimla Bypass from Kaithlighat to Shakral to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,850 crore commenced on Friday, officials said.

The Shimla bypass, which would reduce the distance between Kaithlighat and Dhalli from 40.1 km to 28.4 km, is divided into two stretches namely Package 1 from Kaithlighat – Shakral (17.46 km) and Package 2 from Shakral- Dhalli (10.98 km).

Four tunnels with a total length of 3.7 km will be constructed on the Kaithlighat to Shakral stretch besides 18 big bridges and 53 box culverts. The construction work of this section of Shimla bypass has been awarded to SP Singla Company by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), said NHAI Regional Officer Abdul Basit.

NHAI has instructed the company to complete the construction work in two and a half years instead of three years, he said, adding that according to the agreement, this project is to be completed on April 20, 2026, but the construction company has been given a target to complete it six months before the scheduled date.

The construction of Shimla Bypass would decongest Shimla city and reduce accidents and traffic jams in the town as the tourists going to Kufri, Narkanda, Naldehra Tattapani and Kinnaur will no longer have to pass through the city, said officials.

It would reduce the vehicular and parking burden in the city and will also lead to the expansion of the city. The Regional Officer expressed gratitude to the state government for removing the obstacles and providing forest clearance, due to which the construction work has started today.

The world's longest extra dose single span bridge (the cable-stayed bridge between two pillars) of 280 metres would be constructed on 620 feet tall pillars at a cost of Rs 600 crores on the second stretch of Shakral- Dhalli section by Gawar Infrastructure Company, Gurgaon. The construction of this section is yet to start.

