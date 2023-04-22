Three of family killed in roof collapse in UP

Three members of a family were killed and one was injured when the thatched roof of a house here collapsed on them in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Lahariya Pura locality under Orai Kotwali police station area when the family was asleep, they said.

The family members of the deceased buried them without informing the police. The matter is being investigated, they said.

Sabia (25) had come to her father's house in Lahariya Pura with her son Shahrukh (3) and six-month-old daughter. The three along with Sabia's mother Noorjahan (50) were sleeping under the thatched roof when it collapsed at around 4 am due to strong winds, the police said.

The four were rushed to a hospital by the locals where Sabia and her children succumbed to their injuries. Noorjahan is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Orai, they added.

Circle Officer, Orai, Girja Shankar Tripathi said the family of the deceased buried them without informing the police, who received the information about the incident from other sources.

The entire incident is being investigated, he said.

