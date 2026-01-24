Convicts Wed in Secret Ceremony on Parole

Two convicts serving sentences for murder, Priya Seth and Hanuman Prasad, married in a secret ceremony while on parole in Alwar, Rajasthan. Their love story began at Jaipur's Open Jail, where they met and sought the court's permission to wed, receiving 15 days of parole to celebrate their union.

Seth, a resident of Pali, is serving time for the 2018 murder of Dushyant Sharma, whom she met through a dating app, leading to a kidnapping-turned-homicide. Meanwhile, Chaudhary, imprisoned for the 2017 murder of his lover's husband and four children, was incarcerated in the same facility.

The wedding, originally set for Jaipur, was shifted to Alwar to maintain secrecy, coinciding with Basant Panchami. Family members attended under strict instructions against photography and phone usage to prevent media leaks, guaranteeing the event's privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)