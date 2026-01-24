Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena's Ideological Resilience Amid Political Shifts

During the centenary celebrations of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray declared that the faction transcends political boundaries, embodying an ideology of the sons of the soil. He addressed party workers, emphasizing the indestructible nature of Shiv Sena despite BJP's efforts to overpower it.

Thackeray's statements come in the wake of BJP and the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in Maharashtra's civic polls, which dramatically altered the political landscape. The coalition secured a staggering 25 out of 29 municipal corporations, toppling the decades-long Thackeray hold on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the BMC, the BJP emerged victorious with 89 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) led the opposition with 65 seats. Despite the setback, Thackeray remains resolute, highlighting the ideological essence of Shiv Sena as a beacon for the oppressed, promising its persistence against adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)