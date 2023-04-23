Science News Roundup: You think you need more sleep? Tell that to an elephant seal

Left Menu

Researchers in a new study described the unusual sleep habits of this species, finding that during Pacific Ocean foraging journeys that can last seven months these bulky marine mammals sleep just two hours a day - cobbled together from naps of about 10 minutes each as they dive deep to avoid predators.

Updated: 23-04-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 10:25 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

You think you need more sleep? Tell that to an elephant seal

Sleep is a precious commodity for people and across the animal kingdom, indispensable even as its biological purpose remains somewhat mysterious. We spend about a third of our lives asleep. But some animals get a lot less slumber - with certain species like the northern elephant seal taking sleeplessness to an extreme. Researchers in a new study described the unusual sleep habits of this species, finding that during Pacific Ocean foraging journeys that can last seven months these bulky marine mammals sleep just two hours a day - cobbled together from naps of about 10 minutes each as they dive deep to avoid predators. The only other mammal known to get so little sleep is the African elephant.

