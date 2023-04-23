Science News Roundup: You think you need more sleep? Tell that to an elephant seal

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

You think you need more sleep? Tell that to an elephant seal

Sleep is a precious commodity for people and across the animal kingdom, indispensable even as its biological purpose remains somewhat mysterious. We spend about a third of our lives asleep. But some animals get a lot less slumber - with certain species like the northern elephant seal taking sleeplessness to an extreme. Researchers in a new study described the unusual sleep habits of this species, finding that during Pacific Ocean foraging journeys that can last seven months these bulky marine mammals sleep just two hours a day - cobbled together from naps of about 10 minutes each as they dive deep to avoid predators. The only other mammal known to get so little sleep is the African elephant.

(With inputs from agencies.)