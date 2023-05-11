1 in 3 children overweight in the European region: WHO report
UN News | Updated: 11-05-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 07:44 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MORNING BID EUROPE-Wowed by tech, worried by banks
European shares fall as recession fears eclipse upbeat earnings
GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets mixed as tech boosts US stock futures, Europe dips
European shares fall as banking sector jitters eclipse upbeat earnings
GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets mixed as tech boosts US stock futures, Europe dips