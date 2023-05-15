Left Menu

Haryana govt gives approval to regional rapid transit system projects

The sanction of these projects now is under consideration with the Government of India, said an official statement here on Monday.During the RRTS meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here, it was informed by the officials that the Delhi- Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror SNB- Alwar RRTS corridor will have 107 km long alignment, with 70 km elevated and the remaining 37 km underground.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:09 IST
Haryana govt gives approval to regional rapid transit system projects
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Government has given approval to Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat rapid transit system (RRTS) projects. The sanction of these projects now is under consideration with the Government of India, said an official statement here on Monday.

During the RRTS meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here, it was informed by the officials that the Delhi- Gurugram-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB)- Alwar RRTS corridor will have 107 km long alignment, with 70 km elevated and the remaining 37 km underground. It will feature 6 underground, 9 elevated, and 1 at-grade station. A depot is planned at Dharuhera. The length of the corridor passing through Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are 23 km, 83 km, and 2 km, respectively. The elevated portion of the proposed alignment is set to be located on the median of old Delhi-Gurugram, the Right of Way (ROW) of sector 17 in Gurugram, and NH-40, 48 up to SNB (Rajasthan state border).

Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan states have approved the project and the sanction is under consideration with the Government of India.

''The proposed stations of Delhi- SNB corridor are namely Sarai Kale Khan, INA, Munirka, Aerocity, Udyog Vihar, Sector-17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal and SNB,'' the Haryana government statement further said.

The Delhi- Panipat RRTS corridor of 103 km long alignment has elevated 11.5 km length and balance 91.5 km underground. It has 2 underground, 14 elevated, and 2 at grade stations. There are two depots planned at Murthal and Panipat. The length passing through Delhi and Haryana are 36.2 km and 66.8 km respectively. RRTS project is one of the key strategic interventions of Government of India and accordingly, has been included in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) aimed at transforming urban mobility and bringing sustainable, comfortable, and swift public transportation to the public to empower them through access to education, healthcare, employment, and economic opportunities, it said.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is a Joint Venture company of Government of India and participating State Governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan and is under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

NCRTC is mandated for designing, developing, implementing, financing, operating, and maintaining Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects in NCR to provide comfortable and fast transit to NCR towns and meet the high growth in transport demand, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023