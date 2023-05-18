Earthquake shakes Guatemala and southern Mexico, no damages reported
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 06:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 06:05 IST
Am earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2, struck Guatemala on Wednesday, also shaking southern Mexico, according to Mexico's seismological institute.
Guatemala's natural disaster agency said there were no immediate reports of damage, and downgraded the quake's magnitude to 5.6.
