Bajaj Allianz Life Launches Industry First Small-Cap Fund in Its ULIPs Segment

• Enables customers to stay focussed on long-term wealth creation • Bajaj Allianz Life Small-Cap Fund NFO ends on 23rd May, 2023 ​Bajaj Allianz Life, a one of the leading private life insurer in India, has launched India’s first Small-Cap fund in the ULIP segment that offers customers the opportunity to achieve capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of small-cap stocks. The benchmark index is Nifty Small Cap 100 index. The NFO period for Bajaj Allianz Life’s Small Cap Fund ends on 23 May, 2023.

The equity investment strategy of the Bajaj Allianz Life Investment team revolves around identifying companies with a competitive advantage, good corporate governance, high ROE/ROCE, robust free cash flow, growth visibility and attractive valuations. The underlying philosophy is to uncover businesses with large market opportunities and prioritize Growth at a Reasonable Price from a valuation perspective. Bajaj Allianz Life Small Cap Fund will invest minimum 60% in small cap stocks, Market-cap exposure is based on equity exposure re-scaled to 100%.

Why invest in Small-Cap Fund Customers can consider some of the key points while investing in the Bajaj Allianz Life Small-Cap Fund: • Small-cap fund category has seen significant traction from investors in the other financial saving avenues, over the past few years • Small-cap equity funds have managed to outperform the benchmark Nifty Small Cap 100 index by a significant margin over the long term.

• Nifty Small-cap 100 index valuation has moderated from its highs and is now below the long-term average, making a case for investment in small-caps from a valuation perspective.

Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said on the launch, “We are thrilled to launch the first-of-its-kind small cap fund in the life insurance industry, with the focus on long-term wealth creation for our customers. We are confident that this fund will strongly resonate with investors and support them in the journey towards achieving their life goals.” Bajaj Allianz Life’s Small Cap Fund is now available with Bajaj Allianz Life’s ULIPs.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.bajajallianzlife.com/ About Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is one of India’s leading and fastest growing private life insurers. The company is a partnership between two powerful and successful entities in their own right – Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of India’s most diversified non-banking financial institution and Allianz SE, one of the world’s leading asset manager and insurer. The Company commenced its journey in 2001, and today delivers its promise of Life. Goals. DONE through innovative value-packed insurance products that are backed by a robust tech and digital eco-system. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance continues its journey of transformation through its products and tech-enabled state-of-the-art services to enhance customer delight.

Bajaj Allianz Life now serves over 2.82 crore individual customers and many more through its Group plans. The Company has a large distribution network of 511 branches, over 1,25,912 agents (as on 31 March 2023), comprehensive set of trusted partners and its proprietary sales channels (online and offline). Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance manages Assets Under Management to the tune of over Rs. 90,584 crore (as on 31 March 2023) with the Claims Settlement Ratio at 99.04%~ (as on 31 March 2023), and a Solvency Ratio of 516% as on 31 March 2023.

