Left Menu

NASA's Perseverance rover peeks into Mars' Belva Crater | Watch video

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-05-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 12:43 IST

 

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

This view was captured by NASA's Perseverance Mars rover while peering deep into Belva Crater - a large impact crater within the far larger Jezero Crater. The dramatic mosaic, composed of 152 individual images snapped by the Mastcam-Z instrument aboard the rover, not only captivates the eye but also unlocks valuable scientific understanding for the rover's science team.

"Mars rover missions usually end up exploring bedrock in small, flat exposures in the immediate workspace of the rover. That's why our science team was so keen to image and study Belva. Impact craters can offer grand views and vertical cuts that provide important clues to the origin of these rocks with a perspective and at a scale that we don’t usually experience," said Katie Stack Morgan, deputy project scientist of Perseverance at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

While roadcuts on Earth serve as valuable teaching tools for geology students, Martian craters like Belva serve as natural roadcuts, offering scientists a remarkable chance to observe rock layers and other geological features that are typically hidden beneath the Martian surface.

Perseverance captured the images of the interior of Belva Crater on April 22, when it was parked at the west side of Belva Crater's rim on a light-toned rocky outcrop named "Echo Creek."

The crater stretches approximately 0.6 miles wide (0.9 kilometers wide) and reveals multiple locations of exposed bedrock and region where sedimentary layers angle steeply downward.

Perseverance's science team speculates that the large boulders in the foreground may either be chunks of bedrock uncovered by the meteorite impact or transported into the crater by the river system. To unravel this mystery, the team will continue to compare the features found in the bedrock near the rover with the larger-scale rock layers visible on the distant crater walls.

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023