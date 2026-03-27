China's Education Revolution: Easing Academic Strain on Students
China's Education Ministry aims to ease students' physical and mental hardships by banning excessive homework and frequent exams. This initiative seeks to reduce academic pressure, promote health, and reshape the education culture. Schools must limit homework, provide physical activity, and respect student break times.
In a bid to alleviate academic pressures, China's Education Ministry has introduced new guidelines to enhance students' physical and mental well-being. As per Friday's announcement, schools are now prohibited from assigning excessive homework or encroaching on student breaks.
Authorities are shifting away from the traditional emphasis on rigorous study and high grades, amid concerns about sleep deprivation and rising anxiety among students. Reforms require schools to limit homework and offer daily physical activities, urging a reevaluation of educational priorities.
Moreover, the ministry underscores the importance of preserving student break times and discourages the use of primary curricula in kindergartens. The move also includes extending school holidays, signaling a broader approach to balance education with leisure, potentially influencing future demographics and consumption patterns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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