Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 00:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck the offshore Northern California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake, which stuck offshore Northern California, was at a depth of 2km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.
