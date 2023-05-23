NBSAP Forum 2.0 launched to support countries to take bold action for nature

NBSAP Forum 2.0 (www.nbsapforum.net) has been launched today to offer a dedicated community of practice for biodiversity practitioners across the globe working on the goals and targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework that were agreed upon in Montreal at the end of 2022. The new forum offers access to robust learning and multiple peer exchange opportunities in order to support countries to take bold action for nature.

NBSAP Forum 2.0 is led through a partnership between the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (SCBD), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), using financial support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF). Since 2013, the NBSAP Forum has moved the needle on national biodiversity planning, providing policy makers around the globe with a central online gathering place to exchange timely information to inform the development and implementation of National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs).

Time is running out for the global community to create the transformative change needed to address our planetary crisis. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreed upon at the 15th Conference of Parties last December, sets out an ambitious plan to implement broad-based actions to bring about transformation in society’s relationship with biodiversity to ensure that, by 2050, the shared vision of ‘living in harmony with nature’ is fulfilled. The framework also supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, which are due for a major review later this year.

“The International Day for Biological Diversity reminds us that harmony with nature cannot be achieved without collaboration across sectors and nations. The NBSAP Forum has established a robust online community of practice since 2013, and is now expanding its community to include wider stakeholders to ensure accelerated and upscaled implementation of the NBSAPs, so that we can safeguard our natural capital for all humanity and achieve sustainable and inclusive development”, said Midori Paxton, Head of Ecosystems and Biodiversity, UNDP.

NBSAPs are the policy instruments used to implement the Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) at the national level. They provide an important blueprint for biodiversity conservation, sustainable use, and equitable benefits sharing in each country around the world.

“The NBSAP Forum brings CBD Parties together in a platform to collaborate, share experiences, and learn from each other, supported by the three UN agencies, and the many other partners needed to strengthen biodiversity actions, capacity, and partnerships to deliver on Global Biodiversity Framework targets with countries in the lead”, said Doreen Robinson, Head of Biodiversity and Land, UNEP.

To catalyze transformative action in this decade, governments - from national to subnational to local levels - need specific capacities, tools, and resources. NBSAP Forum 2.0 responds to this need by providing e-learning courses, guidance materials, an online forum for South-South and triangular cooperation, and a technical help desk with support in English, French, and Spanish, staffed by UNDP, UNEP, and SCBD. The new platform also features information on the 23 Global Biodiversity Framework targets and additional learning opportunities.

“On this International Day for Biological Diversity, celebrated under the theme “From Agreement to Action”, I call upon all actors to work together to align their country’s NBSAP to the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework, ensuring they respond adequately to its goals and targets, so that they can guide the counties of the world to achieve the vision of living in harmony with nature by 2050”, said David Cooper, Acting Executive Secretary, CBD.

This long-standing community of practice for biodiversity stakeholders, and, one of the originals of its kind a decade ago, retains its popular sections on best practices, guidance, and resources on the national biodiversity targets, the CBD, and connected themes. Users now can access and share materials in English, French, Russian, Portuguese, and Spanish and the interface will additionally be available in French and Spanish in the coming months.

“The Forum has a proven track record in providing technical support and guidance to countries in the development of NBSAPs and is an important element of GEF’s overall support to countries to align their NBSAPs with the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework”, said Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, CEO and Chairperson, GEF.

By providing a community of practice platform, the NBSAP Forum will strategically support the NBSAP Accelerator Partnership, which aims to fast-track action towards the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The NBSAP Forum is also currently seeking new technical partners to help transform action through the sharing of capacity development opportunities, experiences, tools, and resources. Our team can help you determine the best way to synergize your contributions.