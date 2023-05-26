NASA astronauts gear up for double spacewalks to install two new solar arrays

NASA has scheduled two spacewalks for Friday, June 9, and Thursday, June 15, to install new solar arrays which will augment the International Space Station's power. Both spacewalks will commence at 9:15 a.m. and are expected to last around six-and-a-half hours, the agency said on Friday.

During the first spacewalk on June 9, NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg will exit the station's Quest airlock to install an upgraded solar array, known as the International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA), on the 1A power channel located on the starboard truss of the station.

Bowen, designated as extravehicular activity (EVA) crew member 1, will be identifiable by the suit with red stripes, while Hoburg, serving as extravehicular crew member 2, will wear an unmarked suit. This spacewalk will mark Bowen's ninth and Hoburg's first time performing extravehicular activities.

On June 15, the same pair of astronauts will proceed to install another IROSA on the 1B power channel of the starboard truss.

The upcoming spacewalks are aimed at mounting the fifth and sixth IROSAs onto the existing solar arrays of the station. The new arrays measure 60 feet long by 20 feet wide (18.2 meters by 6 meters) and will shade a little more than half of the original arrays, which are 112 feet long by 39 feet wide.

Each new IROSA is projected to generate over 20 kilowatts of electricity, and when all eight are installed, the power production of the station is expected to increase by 30% compared to the current arrays.

NASA will provide live coverage of both spacewalks beginning at 7:45 a.m. It will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.