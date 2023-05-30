Dumbbell Nebula reveals the possible fate of our Sun

This stunning celestial photograph serves as a glimpse into what may lie ahead for our star. It shows the Dumbbell Nebula - a planetary nebula that lies more than 1,200 light-years away in the constellation of the Fox, or Vulpecul.

Also known as M27, the Dumbbell Nebula was first spotted by renowned astronomer Charles Messier in 1764. M27 is one of the brightest planetary nebulae in the sky and its light takes an astounding 1000 years to travel to Earth. To catch a glimpse of M27, September is an optimal time of the year.

What makes this image captivating image is the glowing display of colors. For instance, Sulfur emits a striking red hue, hydrogen manifests as a vibrant green, while oxygen exudes a captivating blue. These colors offer insights into the chemical composition of the nebula.

According to NASA, a planetary nebula represents a phase of stellar evolution that our life-giving star sun should experience approximately six billion years from now. When a star like our sun uses up all of the hydrogen in its core, it expands into a red giant, with a radius that increases by tens to hundreds of times. During this phase, the star sheds most of its outer layers, eventually leaving behind a hot core that will contract and transform into a dense white dwarf star. The fast wind emitted from the core collides with the expelled atmosphere, pushing the material outward, and giving rise to the elegant and shell-like filamentary structures that can be observed using optical telescopes.

Planetary nebulae continue to hold an air of mystery, with many aspects of their formation and intricate shapes still eluding scientific understanding. Despite the advancements made in astronomical research, the processes that give rise to the captivating and intricate forms of planetary nebulae remain shrouded in uncertainty.

As researchers continue to investigate the mysteries of planetary nebulae, each new discovery deepens our understanding of the intricate processes that shape the cosmos.

This picture of the Dumbbell Nebula is featured as NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day.