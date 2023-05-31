Left Menu

Car-van crash in northwestern Wisconsin kills 2, injures 12 others, including 3 critically

PTI | Ridgeland | Updated: 31-05-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 02:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities Tuesday investigated a van-car collision that injured 14 people, including two fatally, in northwestern Wisconsin.

The crash along Highway 25 north of Ridgeland occurred Monday evening when a van carrying 10 people was struck by a car carrying four teenagers, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said.

A 13-year-old boy from the car and a 54-year-old man riding in the van died from their injuries, the sheriff's department said.

A 54-year-old man who was driving the van and two 17-year-olds from the car were flown from the scene in critical condition, the department said.

The remainder of the occupants from the van and the car were taken to hospitals with serious to minor injuries, the department said.

A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation after the van caught fire following the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

