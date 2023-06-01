Dosti Greenscapes - Dosti Realty's Latest Launch Targets Rs 1100 Crore Plus in Pune

Mumbai, Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Dosti Realty, synonymous with excellence in construction and innovation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has once again demonstrated its capabilities by launching its latest project - Dosti Greenscapes in Hadapsar, Pune, just 2 mins before Magarpatta City. The new launch involves the development of 10,51,300 sq. ft. of Rera carpet area and is looking at a top-line potential of Rs. 1,100 Crore.

Dosti Realty recently announced its foray into the Pune real estate market, a significant step forward in creating elevated living spaces in Pune. Known for delivering projects that cater to the evolving needs of modern-day living, Dosti Realty's expansion into the Pune market is a testament to its commitment to providing quality homes to home-seekers across geographies.

The launch of Dosti Greenscapes in Hadapsar near Magarpatta spread across 12 acres sets new benchmarks in the Pune real estate market. The project is being undertaken as a joint-venture project between Dosti Realty and Indian Hume Pipe (IHP) with revenue sharing. IHP is the owner of the land. Phase one of Dosti Greenscapes comprises 5,42,779 sq. ft. RERA carpet area in phase one and 5,08,520 sq. ft. RERA carpet area. The project has been launched at a per sq. ft rate of Rs. 9500-10000. Phase two will also include a commercial development along with the residential towers. A top-line potential of Rs. 550 crores from Phase 1 and Rs. 560 Crores in Phase 2 are expected. Funded as per the construction requirement of the phase, Dosti Realty has made an initial investment of approximately Rs. 155 Crores towards the project, of which around Rs 70 Crores is from internal accrual and Rs. 85 Crores as construction finance from ICICI Bank.

Dosti Greenscapes exudes an aura of refinement that seamlessly blends aesthetics, innovation, and functionality, paving the way for a life of absolute luxury and convenience for its esteemed residents. Designed by world-renowned Architect Hafeez Contractor, the project offers thoughtfully designed 2, 3, and 4 BHK homes spread across a sprawling expanse. The 2 BHK Homes range from 475 sq. ft. (44.14 sq. mt) to 779 sq. ft. (72.35 sq. mtr), while the 3 BHK Homes range between 924 sq. ft. (85.84 sq. mtr) to 1082 sq. ft. (100.52 sq. mtr) and the 4 BHK is 1395sq.ft (129.61 sq. mtr).

The exquisite craftsmanship of Dosti Realty is reflected in every corner of this opulent project that is curated to cater to the needs of modern-day living. Some of the things one finds here are green views, 35+ lifestyle amenities, spacious homes, and serene, peaceful surroundings.

They are specially curated, keeping in mind the tech community of the Pune micro market. The project also offers co-working space in the club with working desks for working from home, meeting rooms to attend meetings and conferences online, Wifi hotspots in the building's ground floor lobby, clubhouses, and across select spots at the podium level, provision for Home Automation and many other unique features.

Located close to a host of schools, colleges, hospitals, religious places, shopping malls, entertainment zones, commercial hubs, gardens, hotels, and restaurants, Dosti Greenscapes is ideal for those looking for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. The project offers excellent connectivity with existing and upcoming infrastructure, making it a perfect investment opportunity for home-seekers and investors. One added advantage is the upcoming Pune Metro line 3 passing on Sholapur Road at Hadapsar just outside Dosti Greenscapes.

Hadapsar, near Magarpatta City, is a bustling locality well connected to other parts of Pune, with easy access to major highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Pune-Solapur Highway. Hadapsar is also home to the Hadapsar Railway Station, which connects it to various parts of Maharashtra and India. The Pune Airport and Swargate Train Station are just a short drive away, and there has been significant development over the past few years. Its proximity to commercial hubs such as Magarpatta City and SP Infocity has also made it a preferred destination for working professionals.

Speaking on Dosti Greenscapes in Hadapsar, Pune, Mr. Deepak Goradia, Chairman and Managing Director- Dosti Realty, says, "After our recent announcement of entering the Pune real estate market, we have our first project being launched with Dosti Greenscapes which is just 2 mins from Magarpatta City. Pune is a rapidly growing market, and we believe that our expertise and commitment to quality will enable us to deliver exceptional residential projects that cater to the needs of our customers in this micro market as well. With Dosti Greenscapes, we aim to set a new benchmark for the city by providing our customers with a comfortable and convenient lifestyle." There are a host of outdoor amenities such as a Tennis Court, Multipurpose Court, Rock Climbing Wall, Elderly Fitness Zone, Walkway/Jogging Track, Lap & Kids Pool, Jacuzzi, Alfresco Dining, Picnic Lawn, Children and Toddlers Play Area, Party Lawn, BBQ Pavilion and various other landscaping features that Site Concepts International Limited has aesthetically designed.

The project also boasts a host of amenities spread across two clubhouses, such as a Gymnasium, Rooftop Yoga, Billiards/Pool Table, Chess & Carrom Area, Mini Library, Tech-enabled meeting rooms, Conference Room, Co-Working Spaces, Rooftop Seating, Banquet Hall and Multipurpose Hall which combine to provide residents with the luxurious and comfortable lifestyle that they truly deserve. Dosti Greenscapes is, therefore, the gateway that will bridge the desires of end-users and investors alike.

About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 129 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 11.70 mn—sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 14 mn-sq-ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 15,800+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti Greenscapes - Phase 1 is registered under MahaRERA No. P52100049942 and Phase 2 is registered under MahaRERA No. P52100051041 and are available on the website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/lease. ICICI Bank Ltd has funded this project. T & C Apply.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Dosti Greenscapes - Pune Elevation

