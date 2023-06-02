Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate gives an Exquisite Sky Dining Experience to its Channel Partners 160 ft. above

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, one of India's most trusted real estate brands, delighted its esteemed channel partners with an exquisite sky dining experience 160 feet above at its flagship project VANAHA, located near Bavdhan, Pune. This extraordinary event offered an unforgettable experience with a sprawling view of the Oxford Golf Course to its esteemed channel partners. With over 90 acres of open space, VANAHA is an expansive mixed-use development spread across 148 acres of land. It is an integral part of one of the largest townships in India that boasts thoughtfully designed spaces. VANAHA offers an ideal balance between a serene environment and seamless connectivity to the city centre. Surrounded by hills and lush greenery, the valley has over 400 species of flora and fauna, ensuring a refreshing and rejuvenating atmosphere for its discerning home buyers.

The sky dining experience at VANAHA was enchanting, captivating all senses. The event exemplified Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate's outstanding craftsmanship, attention to detail, and pure majesty. Guests were treated to a gastronomic adventure, including delectable food curated by chefs and soft music that enhanced the beautiful atmosphere. The company also organised on-the-spot awards on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp with the #SkyDineWithSP, where the participants with the most views and likes got exciting prizes.

Expressing his views on this unique experience, Mr. Nirav Dalal, Executive Vice President - Business Development & Chief Investment Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate said, "We express our gratitude to all channel partners for participating in this exquisite sky dining experience overviewing break-taking views of our flagship project VANAHA. SPRE has always strived to create an exceptional living space that redefines luxury and comfort. VANAHA is a prime example of our commitment to crafting world-class developments as we continue to deliver unmatched quality and customer satisfaction." Talking about the event, Mr. P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, added, ''At SPRE, we are thrilled to have had the opportunity to make our esteemed channel partners a part of this unforgettable sky dining experience at VANAHA. By this, we wanted to give our channel partners an unmatched experience which will go a long way in strengthening our bond with them." VANAHA is a meticulously planned project catering to the diverse preferences and needs of discerning homebuyers. With its state-of-the-art amenities, such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness centres, landscaped gardens, and more, VANAHA promises to deliver a world-class living experience. The project also enjoys excellent connectivity to the 10-lane national Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, the 8-lane flyover at Chandni Chowk, the proposed 6-lane Paud Mahad national highway, and proximity to major IT hubs like Hinjewadi, Mahalunge–Mann Hi-Tech City Park, and Baner. Residents will also have easy access to well-developed social and civic infrastructure, including educational institutions like Flame University, hospitals, commercial centres, and shopping malls. Asia's top 5 ranking golf course is also in the vicinity of the project.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 157 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 113 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

