World-class roads necessary to achieve PM Modi's USD 5 trillion economy target, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said roads of world standards are needed for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 02-06-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 17:13 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said roads of world standards are needed for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering in Dumad near Vadodara city, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways assured that all highways in India will be of ''world standards'' by 2024.

''You will find good quality national highways anywhere you go in the country. Our country is changing. It is our PM's dream to make India a developed and self-reliant nation which takes care of its poor and needy citizens.

''To make India a USD 5 trillion economy as envisaged by PM Narendra Modi, it is necessary to have world class road infrastructure in the country. And that is what we are trying to achieve,'' said Gadkari.

Stressing on the need to have better roads, the minister informed the audience that former US president John F Kennedy had once said American roads are not good because America is rich but America is rich because American roads are good.

''In Gujarat, highway projects of Rs 2 lakh crore are currently underway. I want to assure you that before the end of 2024, all the highways across the country will be of world standards, as good as American roads,'' the Union minister asserted.

Gadkari also said the 'Signature Bridge' connecting Okha with Beyt Dwarka island in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat was nearing completion and it would be inaugurated by the PM ahead of Janmashtami, which will be observed in September.

The Union minister was here to inaugurate a flyover, an underpass and a service road built at Dumad junction on the Surat-Ahmedabad National Highway 48 at a cost of Rs 48 crore.

According to Gadkari, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, being built at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, has been completed till the Rajasthan border, while the remaining stretch till Mumbai will be finished in the next six months.

Work on the Surat-Chennai Expressway, Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and between Sanchore in Rajasthan and Mehsana in Gujarat was underway, he added.

On the request of Vadodara Lok Sabha MP Ranjanben Bhatt, Gadkari approved an underpass at Chhani Junction near the city and the widening of nine narrow bridges on the highway between Vadodara and Vapi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

