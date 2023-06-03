Left Menu

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspends new traffic plan for a day

Long queues of vehicles choked the roads in the Himachal Pradesh capital on Saturday following the discontinuation of the one-minute traffic light plan for a day on trial basis.The plan that was introduced last month by the Shimla Police to make Shimla jam-free was rolled back following some negative comments on social media platforms.Besides roads, the long queues of vehicles were also seen in the peripheral areas of the parking slots, causing grave inconvenience to the locals and tourists alike.The distance that could earlier be covered in just 10-15 minutes took hours, said a local.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:52 IST
Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspends new traffic plan for a day
  • Country:
  • India

Long queues of vehicles choked the roads in the Himachal Pradesh capital on Saturday following the discontinuation of the 'one-minute traffic light plan' for a day on trial basis.

The plan that was introduced last month by the Shimla Police to make Shimla jam-free was rolled back following some negative comments on social media platforms.

Besides roads, the long queues of vehicles were also seen in the peripheral areas of the parking slots, causing grave inconvenience to the locals and tourists alike.

The distance that could earlier be covered in just 10-15 minutes took hours, said a local. A tourist said it took them an entire day to travel the 10-kilometre distance from Kaithu to Sanjauli and then back. Roads from Taradevi to Sanjauli and the circular road, also known as the Cart road, were choked with vehicles that were moving at a snail's pace.

''It was a terrible drive and entering Shimla seemed like a nightmare,'' said Jeffery, a tourist from Moga in Punjab. Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said, ''Following some negative comments on social networking sites about the new traffic system, we decided to revert back to the original system on a trial basis, but long traffic jams blocked almost all the roads and we had to revert to one minute traffic plan by afternoon to ease the congestion.'' Over 20,000 vehicles have entered Shimla since Friday till Saturday, 4 pm, he told PTI, adding that in May about 11.06 lakh vehicles, including 2.09 lakh tourist vehicles, entered Shimla but there were no traffic snarls as the new plan worked. The 'one minute traffic cycle or one minute traffic light plan' is based on time, number and space. Under this, the traffic is released every minute in the ratio of 40/20 or 30/30 seconds, implying that vehicles would be halted for 40 seconds and released for 20 seconds every minute during rush and released and halted for 30 seconds during normal times. While introducing the initiative police had proposed setting up traffic lights at 10 points, also referred to as bottlenecks, to ensure smooth and hassle-free traffic movement in the city. The new system would reduce the time to drive past the city during peak hours from 60-90 minutes to 15-25 minutes, they had claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023