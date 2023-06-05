Left Menu

IMMO Launches Technology Hub in Chennai, India

The Technology Hub, which opened last year, is fast-growing now with a headcount of 50 employees across engineering, product, and support roles with particular focus on business intelligence, data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.IMMO has appointed technology industry veteran Shanmugam Shan Nagappan as Managing Director for India, tasked with setting up and growing the Technology Hub and overall operations in India.

05-06-2023
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India IMMO, the proptech platform disrupting how people can sell, rent, and invest in housing, has announced the opening of a Technology Hub in Chennai, India. IMMO, headquartered in London, grants institutional investors access to granular residential real estate, and offers a fully integrated tech platform that spans market intelligence, real estate sourcing, lettings, and property management, which are traditionally managed by a host of disparate providers, or fully manually.

IMMO has recently opened its first Technology Hub at Tek Meadows IT Park in the Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai. The Technology Hub will enable IMMO to speed up the development of its proprietary technology platform, enabling IMMO to scale its business globally. The Technology Hub, which opened last year, is fast-growing now with a headcount of 50 employees across engineering, product, and support roles with particular focus on business intelligence, data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

IMMO has appointed technology industry veteran Shanmugam (Shan) Nagappan as Managing Director for India, tasked with setting up and growing the Technology Hub and overall operations in India. Before joining IMMO, Shan was the COO at Replicon India, Country Leader for OEC, and Managing Director (India) at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions where he has set up and expanded the technology and global operations hubs across multiple cities in India.

"Setting up the Technology Hub in Chennai is a cornerstone of our growth strategy. The real estate industry has traditionally only deployed technology in individual parts of what is a category-spanning value chain, stretching from investors, through construction, to consumers. At IMMO, we are uniquely positioned to create meaningful change and disruption in every part of an otherwise stale and fragmented industry," said Hans-Christian (Gigi) Zappel, Founder & CEO of IMMO.

"The Technology Hub in Chennai will be a good extension to our existing globally distributed teams operating out of the UK, Germany, and Spain and will accelerate our growth. It's an exciting time to be building on our product and platform development capabilities to serve our investors, residents, and sellers around the world," said Hima Mandali, CTO of IMMO.

"I am thrilled to be joining IMMO at such an exciting time for the company. We are hiring full-stack engineers, product managers, DevOps experts, data engineers, and agile coaches to grow our technology hub in Chennai," Shan added.

