WTC final Scoreboard: India vs Australia, Day 4

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:00 IST
Scoreboard on day four of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings: 469 all out India 1st Innings: 296 all out Australia 2nd Innings (Overnight 123/4) Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13 David Warner c Bharat b Mohd Siraj 1 Marnus Labuschagne c Pujara b Umesh 41 Steven Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34 Travis Head c & b Jadeja 18 Cameron Green b Ravindra Jadeja 25 Alex Carey not out 66 Mitchell Starc c Kohli b Shami 41 Pat Cummins c (sub)Axar b Shami 5 Extras: (B-9, LB-9, W-6, NB-2) 26 Total: (for 8 wickets in 84.3 overs) 270 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-24, 3-86, 4-111, 5-124, 6-167, 7-260, 8-270.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 16.3-6-39-2, Mohammed Siraj 20-2-80-1, Shardul Thakur 8-1-21-0, Umesh Yadav 17-1-54-2, Ravindra Jadeja 23-4-58-3. (More)

