Heavy rains kill 34 people in northwest Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 11-06-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 13:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Torrential rains coupled with strong winds and thunderstorms have killed at least 34 people and injured over 100 others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the heavy rains that lashed the region on Saturday killed people in Bannu, Dikhan, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

The casualties occurred due to collapsing of walls and uprooting of trees in parts of southern districts.

More than 110 people who sustained injuries have been shifted to hospitals.

The provincial government has released Rs 40 million for rehabilitation and relief activities.

At least 69 homes have been damaged in Lakki, Karak and Bannu.

The authorities fear that the death toll may rise further.

Secretary Relief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief activities in the affected areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

