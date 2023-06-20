Beyond borders: Why new 'high seas' treaty is critical for the world
UN News | Updated: 20-06-2023 06:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 06:27 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- António Guterres
- Chesapeake Bay Program
- United
- UNHCR
- Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction
- Will Parson
- Yvan Bourgnon
- Convention
- Bay-Program.jpgimage1440x560cropped.jpg
- NOAA
- BBNJ
- States
- Kevin Lino
- Kathryn Hansen
- Csaba Kőrösi
- NASA
- UN General Assembly
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hand holding states, govt sellers to integrate with ONDC: DPIIT Joint Secretary
Despite heavy supply, debt cost slips marginally for states to 7.32 pc
Baltic states call Ukraine dam explosion a Russian war crime
Union govt not looking at any tailored incentives as of now for Tesla; states can offer: Sources
SKM condemns lathicharge on farmers in Haryana, says 'police brutality' against peasants 'rising' in BJP-ruled states