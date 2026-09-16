House Votes on Landmark Russia Sanctions Bill
The U.S. House is set to vote on the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,' aimed at intensifying economic pressure on Russia. The bill has faced opposition from some Democrats for granting President Trump extensive tariff powers but enjoys significant bipartisan support in promoting U.S. aid to Ukraine.
The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to make a decisive vote on the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,' a critical piece of legislation targeting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The bill has moved through the Senate and now awaits President Donald Trump's signature after prospective House approval.
This legislation seeks to apply pressure on Russia's energy and defense sectors and extends possible tariffs on China and India. The move aims to shift their reliance away from Russian resources while continuing sanctions on Iran.
While the bill has drawn opposition over the increased powers it grants the President, particularly in relation to tariff imposition, it has nevertheless garnered bipartisan support. President Zelenskiy of Ukraine has vocally endorsed the bill, highlighting its significance in global geopolitical dynamics.