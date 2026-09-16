Drone Blood Delivery: Cutting-edge Testing in Alaska

The International Testing Agency (ITA) has successfully conducted a landmark 1,000-kilometer test flight in Alaska, examining the feasibility of transporting anti-doping blood samples via drone.

This pioneering study aims to address the challenges posed by distance, terrain, and time constraints in traditional sample transportation.

Utilizing an autonomous heavy-lift drone built by Windracers, the ITA collaborates with the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration to assess operational effectiveness and sample integrity during the long journey.