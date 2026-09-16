Wall Street Rises as Fed Tackles Inflation with Rate Hike

Wall Street experienced gains as the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its interest rate for the first time in over three years to counter high inflation. The decision, driven by crude oil price spikes related to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, was unanimously agreed upon by the Fed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 23:49 IST
Wall Street Rises as Fed Tackles Inflation with Rate Hike
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Wall Street fluctuated higher on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the first time in more than three years, targeting persistent inflation partly caused by soaring crude oil prices amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The rate hike, unanimously voted for, signals a potential series of rate increases. Ryan Detrick of Carson Group remarked on the surprising unanimity following Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish comments at Jackson Hole.

In response to the announcement, the tech-laden Nasdaq and other major indexes initially saw gains, despite sectors like energy experiencing declines due to sliding crude prices. Investors await further insights from Warsh on the central bank's future plans.

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