Sun emits strong X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures image of the event

The Sun emitted a powerful solar flare, reaching its peak at 1:09 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on June 20, 2023. The event, captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, showcases the immense energy released by our life-giving star.

The solar flare observed on June 20 is classified as an X1.0 flare, with "X" representing the most powerful category. The number provides additional information regarding the flare's strength within its class.

Solar flares are characterized by sudden eruptions of energy on the Sun's surface and they are our solar system’s largest explosive events. They occur when magnetic energy stored in the Sun's atmosphere is abruptly released, generating a burst of high-energy radiation, including X-rays and ultraviolet light. While these phenomena are mesmerizing to witness, they can have significant impacts on various technologies here on Earth.

The release of intense radiation can interfere with radio signals, causing communication blackouts or distortions, affecting a wide range of industries including aviation, telecommunications, and emergency services.

Solar flares also pose risks to electric power grids. The energy released during a flare can induce powerful currents in the Earth's upper atmosphere. Major solar flares have the potential to trigger widespread power outages. Furthermore, navigation systems can be affected by solar flares. Global Positioning System (GPS) signals can experience degradation or interruptions due to the disturbances caused by the release of energetic particles during these events.

In addition to the disruption of technological systems on Earth, solar flares can also jeopardize space missions and astronauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS). Spacecraft and satellites orbiting the Earth are exposed to the intense radiation emitted by solar flares.

NASA and other space agencies continuously monitor the Sun's activity to predict and mitigate the potential impacts of such events. The Solar Dynamics Observatory plays a crucial role in observing and studying our closest star to help scientists better predict and understand space weather events, allowing for improved forecasting and mitigation strategies.