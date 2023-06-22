British Indian biotech pioneer to chair Rainforest Partnership

A British Indian biotech pioneer who co-founded genomics data platform Global Gene Corp has been elected as the chair of US-based climate action non-profit Rainforest Partnership, the group announced on Thursday to mark World Rainforest Day.

Sumit Jamuar, who was born and grew up in India, said he plans to work towards preserving the gift of rainforests for future generations in his new role, inspired by time spent with some of the frontline rainforest communities. The Rainforest Partnership protects standing tropical rainforests by working directly with local and indigenous peoples as guardians and economic participants to create sustainable sources of income and community-led conservation projects.

“The rainforest is a special place that occupies roughly 6 per cent of the planet’s landmass, yet contributes over 50 per cent of the planet's biodiversity and absorbs 30 per cent of the carbon emissions,” said Jamuar.

“The forest and its communities are a tangible bulwark in our fight against climate change. I look forward to working together with the Rainforest Partnership team to preserve this wonderful gift for our future generations,” he said.

As an impact-driven organisation founded in 2007, the Rainforest Partnership has a stated mission to achieve audacious goals for rainforests, climate and the planet.

It recently received the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, awarded to non-profit organisations that provide a high level of transparency and publicly share their financial and operational information.

“Sumit’s extraordinary business acumen and global insights, fostered with humility, in combination with our incredible team and board, will bring powerful impact for rainforests, for the communities that call them home, for biodiversity and for the entire planet,” said Frank Richards, Rainforest Partnership’s current board chair.

“He brings a deep passion for rainforest conservation and the climate agenda, an extraordinary track record as a business professional who has built and operated impact-driven businesses at the leading edge of technology and global finance, and has this tremendous ability to connect to wide-ranging communities across the globe, and always at a deeply personal level,” added Niyanta Spelman, Rainforest Partnership Founder and CEO.

Jamuar has previously served as chairman and CEO of Global Gene Corp while in the banking industry, he served as CEO of SBICAP(UK) Ltd and managing director at Lloyds Bank in London.

He started his career as a consultant at McKinsey & Company in India and holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from IIT Delhi and an MBA degree from INSEAD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)