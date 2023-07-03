Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'
A European-built orbital satellite was launched to space on Saturday from Florida on a mission to shed new light on the mysterious cosmic phenomena known as dark energy and dark matter, unseen forces scientists say account for 95% of the known universe. The telescope dubbed Euclid, named for the ancient Greek mathematician called the "father of geometry," was carried aloft in the cargo bay of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that blasted off around 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greek
- Europe
- European
- Florida
- Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
ALSO READ
Europe to accelerate arms shipments to Ukraine - EU industry chief
UEFA president Ceferin dismisses idea of threat to European soccer from big-spending Saudis
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Two survivors of a deadly shipwreck describe their ordeal to Greek authorities
MORNING BID EUROPE-Ready for more rate hikes, and one cut