SpaceX preps for launch of new batch of Starlink internet satellites on Friday

SpaceX is gearing up for yet another Starlink mission launch to low-Earth orbit. The company is targeting Friday, July 14 at 12:40 a.m. ET (4:40 UTC) for the launch of 54 Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida.

There is also a backup opportunity scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at 12:15 a.m. (4:15 UTC), if needed.

Friday's Starlink mission will mark the first stage booster's impressive 16th flight, having previously launched a range of missions including GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, Transporter-6, and 10 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage booster will embark on its return journey to Earth to make a precise landing on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

For those eager to witness this launch, a live webcast of this mission will begin approximately five minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX aims to provide reliable and high-speed internet access to even the most remote corners of the world. The Starlink constellation consists of thousands of small, low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that work together to deliver high-speed internet services.

By providing internet connectivity directly from space, Starlink has the potential to bridge the global digital divide, opening up new opportunities for education, communication, and economic growth.