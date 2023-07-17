Two washed away in east Nayar river in Uttarakhand's Pauri

A woman and a girl, who went to bathe in the east Nayar river on Monday, were washed away in its strong current in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

Satpuli Sub-Collector Sandeep Kumar said at around 6 am, the two had left their homes to perform 'Jalabhishek' on the Shivling at Dangleshwar Mahadev Temple. It is located on the Satpuli-Dudharkhal motorway, which is a kilometre away from here.

He said before going to the temple, both of them entered the east Nayar river to take a bath but after slipping into deeper waters they were swept away by the strong current.

As soon as the news of the accident was received, the personnel of the revenue department, police department and local people reached the spot.

Four local young swimmers present there jumped into the river to search for them but found their bodies near the main bridge of Satpuli, which is located about one-and-a-half kilometres from the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Ruby alias Saroj Rawat (24), a resident of Odalsain village in Satpuli and Aditi alias Soni (15), a resident of Chaulusain village in the Dwarikhal area.

Aditi had come to her maternal grandfather's house in Odalsain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)