Left Menu

Atlantic Canada province says dam could breach, tell residents to get out

Torrential rains lashing the Canadian Atlantic province of Nova Scotia threatened to overwhelm a dam on Saturday and caused major damage in parts of Halifax, the largest city, officials said. The province's emergency office said a dam near the St. Croix River system could breach and told local residents to evacuate immediately.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:28 IST
Atlantic Canada province says dam could breach, tell residents to get out
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Canada

Torrential rains lashing the Canadian Atlantic province of Nova Scotia threatened to overwhelm a dam on Saturday and caused major damage in parts of Halifax, the largest city, officials said. The province's emergency office said a dam near the St. Croix River system could breach and told local residents to evacuate immediately. The alert covers a large part of central Nova Scotia.

"Dam overflow - Evacuation order for the St. Croix river system area. Dam at risk of breaching," the province's emergency management office said in a message sent to cellphones. Further south, authorities in Halifax said there had been significant damage to roads and infrastructure and reported abandoned cars on highways.

"It has been a terrible night for our community," Mayor Mike Savage wrote on Twitter. Federal Emergencies Management Minister Bill Blair tweeted that the government was ready to help if needed.

Environment Canada said some parts of the province had received more than 15 cm (six inches) of rain. The flooding was the latest weather-related calamity to pound Canada this year. Wildfires across much of the country have already burned a record number of hectares, sending clouds of smoke south into the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023