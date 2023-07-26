NASA and DARPA building first nuclear-powered rocket to fly in space

NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have selected Lockheed Martin as the prime contractor to design, build, and test the first nuclear-powered rocket demonstration in space - a technology that could be used for future NASA crewed missions to Mars.

Earlier this year, NASA and DARPA announced a partnership on the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program to demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space as soon as 2027.

Lockheed Martin will be responsible for spacecraft design, integration, and testing while BWX Technologies will design and build the nuclear fission reactor that will power the rocket engine.

According to NASA, the nuclear-powered rocket would significantly reduce travel time to Mars, making the journey faster and less complex, thereby reducing risk for the crew. Compared to conventional chemical rockets, nuclear-powered rockets can be more than twice as efficient, requiring less propellant and allowing for a higher payload capacity for scientific instruments and equipment. In addition, the increased power generated by a nuclear-powered rocket would support advanced instruments and communication systems.

"Working with DARPA and companies across the commercial space industry will enable us to accelerate the technology development we need to send humans to Mars. This demonstration will be a crucial step in meeting our Moon to Mars objectives for crew transportation into deep space," said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy.

With @DARPA and industry partners, we're building the first nuclear-powered rocket to fly in space! As soon as 2027, the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations program will test this key tech for transporting future crewed missions to Mars: https://t.co/2Izi46X2Xc pic.twitter.com/SImFf52tJk — NASA Technology (@NASA_Technology) July 26, 2023

The DRACO program is just one of NASA's efforts to explore and develop nuclear technology for future space missions. The agency is also working with the Department of Energy and industry on other initiatives like Fission Surface Power and exploring possible designs for future nuclear thermal spacecraft that could be used on the surface of the Moon, followed by Mars.