Tropical Storm Emily has formed west-northwest of Cape Verde islands -US NHC

Tropical Storm Emily has formed about 1,000 miles (1,609 km)west-northwest of the Cape Verde islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

Emily was carrying maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kmh), the U.S. forecaster said, adding that following some gradual weakening the storm is likely to become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday.

