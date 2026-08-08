All Blacks Edge Stormers in Action-Packed Cape Town Clash

The New Zealand All Blacks kicked off their South African tour with a challenging but victorious start against the Stormers, securing a 38-21 win at Cape Town Stadium on Friday. Despite an error-filled performance, the All Blacks managed to distance themselves in the closing stages.

The Stormers, who lacked several international players, matched the tourists for much of the encounter. The game was tied at 14-14 until the 65th minute, with Stormers' Deon Fourie and Seabelo Senatla scoring crucial points.

Despite disciplinary setbacks and handling errors, New Zealand found their stride late in the game with tries from Ioane, Carter, and Moorby. This match marks the start of a historic eight-match tour, the first of its kind in 30 years, with the All Blacks slated to face the Sharks next in Durban.