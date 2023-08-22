Fire brigade says 18 burned bodies found during fires in Greece

Eighteen burned bodies were found in a remote and rural area south of the village of Avantas in northern Greece on Tuesday where wildfires have been burning for days, the fire brigade said.

Greek media, without citing sources, said the bodies were thought to be of migrants. The broader Evros region is a popular route for migrants crossing the river by the same name from Turkey into Greece.

