Fire brigade says 18 burned bodies found during fires in Greece
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:37 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Eighteen burned bodies were found in a remote and rural area south of the village of Avantas in northern Greece on Tuesday where wildfires have been burning for days, the fire brigade said.
Greek media, without citing sources, said the bodies were thought to be of migrants. The broader Evros region is a popular route for migrants crossing the river by the same name from Turkey into Greece.
