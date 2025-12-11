Kyriakos Pierrakakis: Greece's New Voice at the Eurogroup Helm
Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Greece's finance minister, was elected as the new head of the Eurogroup, a team of finance ministers from euro-using countries. He succeeded Paschal Donohoe and defeated Belgian candidate Vincent Van Peteghem. Pierrakakis has served in various Greek government positions and holds degrees from Athens and Harvard universities.
In a notable appointment at a critical time for the European Union, Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has been named the new leader of the Eurogroup, a coalition of finance ministers from EU nations utilizing the euro.
Elected over Belgian rival Vincent Van Peteghem, Pierrakakis succeeds Paschal Donohoe, who stepped down to assume a significant role at the World Bank. This leadership change comes as a pivotal moment for Eurogroup's future strategies.
With a robust educational background from Athens and Harvard, Pierrakakis has also served as Greece's minister of education and digital governance, demonstrating a strong blend of political and academic prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
