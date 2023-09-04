Left Menu

Centre should declare Himachal calamity national disaster, will meet PM if need arises: CM Sukhu

The online system should be implemented in a time-bound manner for all the public services provided by the Revenue Department, an official statement said.The chief minister said that to ensure transparency as well as efficiency in administration, the state government was according priority to the use of information technology in governance.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the Centre should declare the calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster, asserting that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard if the need arises.

The state government is going all out to help the disaster victims, Sukhu told reporters here after a meeting to review the implementation of various developmental schemes and welfare programmes. About 250 people have died in rain-related incidents in the hill state since the onset of the monsoon on June 24. The Public Works Department alone has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,913 crore.

Sukhu had earlier said that the state has so far suffered losses of Rs 12,000 crore due to the destruction caused by the monsoon rain.

On Monday, the chief minister said Himachal would be made self reliant in four years and would be ranked as number one state in the country in 10 years.

Earlier, presiding over the meeting of administrative secretaries, he directed to speed up the development works and asked officials to ensure that all the projects be completed well in time. Sukhu said that all the files should be routed to the Chief Minister's Office through the e-file system to save time and help in quick disposal of works. The online system should be implemented in a time-bound manner for all the public services provided by the Revenue Department, an official statement said.

The chief minister said that to ensure transparency as well as efficiency in administration, the state government was according priority to the use of information technology in governance. He also directed to ensure complete digitization of all municipal corporations and urban local bodies, so that the people may get most of the services online.

Sukhu also directed to explore the possibility of setting up a modern plant to prepare cider from citrus fruit. Instructions were given to extend the opening hours of the State Library at Ridge, Shimla for the convenience of the students, the statement said.

