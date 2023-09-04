Delhi govt to explore cloud seeding: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the state government would explore cloud seeding technology to enable precipitation during low rainfall in the national capital. The idea on the use cloud seeding came up during a meeting chaired by Kejriwal with the officials of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss in detail on pollution, infrastructure and employment generation, skill development, and environmentally conducive projects among other topics.

He said that cloud seeding technology is being used in China and Dubai, and on the ''same lines we will see its possibility in Delhi, especially during winter months''.

The cloud seeding technology is known to enable precipitation during low rainfall seasons and helps reduce pollution. ''The CII Delhi will support the Delhi government to make CM Arvind Kejriwal's dream of making Delhi the world's number 1 city come true,'' a statement from the chief minister's office said. Following the recommendation of the trade body to reduce the circle rates of industrial and commercial land to promote new industries, Kejriwal instructed Revenue Minister Atishi to work on rationalising the circle rate. The CII, during the meeting, proposed that it would also join hands with the Delhi Government for the beautification of roads. The use of CII's CSR funds for the beautification of roads across the city by the Delhi government was also discussed, the statement said. The chief minister also deliberated with the industry body on 'green buildings', which could help turn school buildings and roads greener at a very low cost, the statement added. Kejriwal added that the Delhi government would collaborate with traders to organise a huge fair, similar to the Dubai Shopping Festival, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)